The 25 year-old right winger broke open Saturday’s League One game against Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium with a thunderous 25 yard strike.

Ajiboye had started the match on the substitutes’ bench, but replaced injury victim Kwame Poku just before the break. His 53rd minute rocket set Posh on the way to a 2-0 win after a dominant second-half display and led to him being christened David Aji-boom by teammates.

“Aji-boom? I like it,” Ajiboye said. “We’ve not been good enough at scoring goals from counter attacks this season so I just decided to hit it when my chance came.

David Ajiboye celebrates his goal for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.

"I did wonder if the ‘keeper might get it as he was a big lad, but there was a lot of power in my shot and I was delighted my decision paid off.

“It was disappointing for Kwame to have to go off, but I actually got on the ball a lot in the few minutes I played in the first half which gave me confidence for the second-half which I started well.

"The manager had said at half-time to just keep believing in ourselves and to keep moving the ball and we did it.

"We worked hard all game and we stayed on the front foot after taking the lead and we deserved the second goal.

David Ajiboye scores for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Funnily enough I was feeling I might score today, but when I was made substitute I passed that feeling on to Joel Randall so I was delighted he also scored!