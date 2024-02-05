Jacob Wakeling. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have been hosting games on a bumpy, unreliable surface for a couple of months now and it’s not to the advantage of a passing team. Posh have won just one of their last four home League One matches.

But Ferguson believes better weather will be a cure and he needs to be right because after this week when they travel to Exeter on Tuesday and Wycombe on Saturday, Posh have nine of their final 15 League One games at home, including some big ones against the best sides in the division.

Portsmouth, Bolton, Stevenage and Blackpool have still to play at London Road.

"Our pitch has become a real issue for us,” Ferguison admitted. “It’s not good for the way we play, especially when you are behind and chasing the game.

"It will get better as the weather improves and we can get some growth into it.

“We are thankfully playing on two good pitches this week. Exeter’s is excellent and so is Wycombe’s.”

Posh could be without back-up striker Jacob Wakeling for the rest of the season after he picked up a nasty ankle injury playing for the Under 21s against Spurs at the weekend.

"I played Jacob in that game so he could get his match fitness levels up,” Ferguson added. “But his ankle is swollen and it looks like he could be out for a while.

"It’s been a tough season for the lad. He came on the last day of the summer transfer window as we though Jonson Clarke-Harris was leaving so he’s had that to deal with.

"And he’s not been able to play in the cup games like a lot of the other players who have not been in the first team as he was cup-tied.

"He’s only young though and I’ve actually been very pleased with him. He is a great lad who just wants to learn.”

Likely right-back Jadel Katongo picked up a knock in the defeat by Wigan on Saturday, but is expected to be fit to play at Exeter tomorrow.