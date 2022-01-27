It’s back-to-back big-game Wednesdays for Peterborough United as Reading fixture is moved
Peterborough United’s crunch Championship relegation battle against Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium has been moved back a day and will now be screened live by Sky Sports.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:17 am
The game will now take place on Wednesday, February 16 (7.45pm kick off).
THat means back-to-back big-game Wednesdays for Posh who travel to another relegation rival Cardiff City on February 9, a match that was delayed 24 hours because of the Welsh club’s FA Cup tie at Liverpool on February 6.