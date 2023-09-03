'It's almost like they've never seen him play'- Peterborough United boss frustrated with lack of serious bids for young star but impressed with attitude of defender
Edwards remains a Posh player following the conclusion of the transfer window and played the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat away at Portsmouth on Saturday.
This was despite the second straight transfer deadline day where the 20-year-old was heavily linked with a move away.
Both West Ham and Swansea are believed to have made late approaches but neither came close to reaching the club’s valuation of the England youth international.
Posh are now well stocked in the centre-back area with Edwards, Romoney Crichlow, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo, Emmanuel Fernandez, Zak Sturge and Charlie O’Connell all capable of playing the position.
Ferguson said: “There was interest in Ronnie but nothing major.
“It’s frustrating because people say ‘we want him, we want him’ and then it’s almost like they’ve never seen him play with the bids they put in. We’re like, ‘come on.’
“It can be frustrating for the young boy but his time will come. He’s definitely going to play at the top level.
“He’s got to prove everyone wrong that maybe don’t value him like I do.
“He got his head down and was fine today.”
Posh are also expected to offer Josh Knight a new contract, as revealed by Chairman Darragh MacAnthony on Twitter on Friday.
The defender was originally placed on the transfer list at the start of the summer but has impressed Ferguson in training and in the has has played in.
Like Clarke-Harris, Knight also saw a move collapse at the 11th hour after saying his goodbyes to teammates. Earlier in the window, he was all set to join Championship QPR before the club decided not to sign off on the deal.
Ferguson added: “Josh Knight has been brilliant, he was fantastic on Tuesday.
“We’ve got a really good group. We’ve got people like Knighty who are not starting who is really cajoling the players and he’s a good lad.
“He’s in his last year but he’s rebounded from a huge disappointment of the QPR deal falling apart. His reaction has been outstanding, we’re really pleased with Josh.”