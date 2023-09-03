Edwards remains a Posh player following the conclusion of the transfer window and played the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat away at Portsmouth on Saturday.

This was despite the second straight transfer deadline day where the 20-year-old was heavily linked with a move away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both West Ham and Swansea are believed to have made late approaches but neither came close to reaching the club’s valuation of the England youth international.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United battles with Colby Bishop of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are now well stocked in the centre-back area with Edwards, Romoney Crichlow, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo, Emmanuel Fernandez, Zak Sturge and Charlie O’Connell all capable of playing the position.

Ferguson said: “There was interest in Ronnie but nothing major.

“It’s frustrating because people say ‘we want him, we want him’ and then it’s almost like they’ve never seen him play with the bids they put in. We’re like, ‘come on.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be frustrating for the young boy but his time will come. He’s definitely going to play at the top level.

“He’s got to prove everyone wrong that maybe don’t value him like I do.

“He got his head down and was fine today.”

Posh are also expected to offer Josh Knight a new contract, as revealed by Chairman Darragh MacAnthony on Twitter on Friday.

The defender was originally placed on the transfer list at the start of the summer but has impressed Ferguson in training and in the has has played in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Clarke-Harris, Knight also saw a move collapse at the 11th hour after saying his goodbyes to teammates. Earlier in the window, he was all set to join Championship QPR before the club decided not to sign off on the deal.

Ferguson added: “Josh Knight has been brilliant, he was fantastic on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a really good group. We’ve got people like Knighty who are not starting who is really cajoling the players and he’s a good lad.