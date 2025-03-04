Malik Mothersille in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United inched further away from the League One relegation zone after a 0-0 draw at Blackpool.

That’s back-to-back away clean sheets in the league, but Posh will be frustrated at the failure to take advantage of some great attacking positions. They dominated long periods against the division’s draw specialists.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson resisted any temptation to tinker with a winning side. Even the substitutes remained the same as at the weekend so no involvement for recent injury victims Kwame Poku, Carl Johnston or Gustav Lindgren.

Blackpool included former Posh loanee Hayden Coulson in their starting line-up. They suffered their first defeat in 13 League One games at the weekend, a run which had barely moved them in the table as the vast majority were drawn.

And it was soon apparent why Blackpool get the results they do. They didn’t press much, had five at the back when Posh had the ball and rarely pressed. Eminently sensible tactics against Posh who kept giving the ball away a cagey first-half played out with Tayo Edun striking the crossbar from out wide after a short corner routine with Cian Hayes on 25 minutes and Coulson missing a sitter four minutes later after Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer palmed out a Jordan Gabriel cross straight into his path six yards from goal. A minute later Carey charged down a Steer clearance, but the ball flew wide of the post.

Posh did win a flurry of corners which came to nothing, but Blackpool’s passing, when they did attack, was more aggressive and accurate. Steer made a decent save from a Sonny Carey strike from the edge of the area.

The best piece of Posh skill arrived on 37 minutes when Malik Mothersille swivelled and volleyed impressively at goal, but Harry Tyrer saved.

Posh started the second half positively with Abraham Odoh drilling a low shot towards the corner of the net after goodwork from Brad Ihionvien. Tyrer made the save and a minute later Mothersille headed James Dornelly’s cross over and five minutes after that Mothersille shot wildly over after making great ground to get on the end of Odoh’s pass.

Hector Kyprianou was next to test Tyer, but from an angle that always favoured the keeper. Pool boss Steve Bruce couldn’t have liked what he was watching as he changed to a flat back four and made a couple of attacking subs just after Posh had replaced Ihionvien with Ricky-Jade Jones.

One of those home subs, CJ Hamiton, was soon galloping away from Dornelly. His pull-back was precise, but Albie Morgan made a right hash of his finish. Mothersille then dd well to make an interception, but slipped as he tried to break into the area.

The changes suited Blackpool more for a short period. Twice Hamilton teed up teammates on the edge of the area but Carey and Morgan missed the target. Morgan missed badly again after a cross from the other side.

Posh broke away seven minutes from time but Jones shot wide after a decent Odoh feed They could also have won it in added time when Mothersille’s cross reached Odoh at the far post but he shot over the bar.

Posh finished the game on top and probably should have won, but it’s a decent point on a night of close finishes in League One.

Posh: Jed Steer, Tayo Edun, Sam Hughes, Oscar Wallin, James Dornelly, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille, Cian Hayes (sub Mahamadou Susoho, 83 mins), Bradley Ihionvien (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 63 mins).

Unused substitutes: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harley Mills, Jadel Katongo, Ryan De Havilland, Charis Conn-Clarke,.

Blackpool: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Elkan Baggott (sub CJ Hamilton, 65 mins), Hayden Coulson (Sammy Silvera, 83 mins), Olly Casey, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan (sub Josh Onomah, 88 mins)., Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher (sub Rob Apter 65 mins), Niall Ennis

Unused substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jake Beesley.

GOALS: Posh – None

Blackpool – None

CAUTIONS: Posh – Jones (foul), Hughes (dissent).

Blackpool – Silvera (foul).

REFEREE: Ross Joyce 6

ATTENDANCE: 7,873 (274 Posh).