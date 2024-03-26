Leyton Orient FC. Photo by Nigel French /AFP via Getty Images.

Posh received an allocation of 1,200 tickets for the game at the Gaughan Group Stadium

Tickets are on sale for the Posh League One fixture at promotion rivals Oxford United on Saturday, April 13.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand Seating to the side of the ground. There are price increases for tickets not bought in advance.

Prices (in advance): Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 25s: £16, Under 18s: £14, Under 13s: £11, Under 7s: £7