It's a Peterborough United sell-out at Leyton Orient, so don't miss out on the trip to Oxford United

Peterborough United have sold out their allocation of tickets for the League One fixture at Orient on Easter Monday.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:26 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:27 GMT
Leyton Orient FC. Photo by Nigel French /AFP via Getty Images.
Leyton Orient FC. Photo by Nigel French /AFP via Getty Images.

Posh received an allocation of 1,200 tickets for the game at the Gaughan Group Stadium

Tickets are on sale for the Posh League One fixture at promotion rivals Oxford United on Saturday, April 13.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand Seating to the side of the ground. There are price increases for tickets not bought in advance.

Prices (in advance): Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 25s: £16, Under 18s: £14, Under 13s: £11, Under 7s: £7

(On the day): Adults: £29, Seniors 65+: £21, Under 25s: £18, Under 18s: £16, Under 13s: £13, Under 7s: £9.

