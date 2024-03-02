Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Posh v Exeter. Photo David Lowndes.

It was far from pretty – it never will be on this dog’s dinner of a playing surface – but goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku delivered a vital three points, especially as the other teams in the top five all won as well.

Exeter had equalised in the first half with a deflected strike during a first-half in which Posh were often laboured and ineffective, but they raised their game for a 10-minute purple patch in the second period during which Poku drilled home from the edge of the penalty area to win the game..

As expected Hector Kyprianou replaced injury victim Jeando Fuchs in the Posh midfield and David Ajiboye returned to the bench after missing out at Cambridge last weekend.

Exeter made three changes to their starting line-up. Top scorer Reece Cole was missing because of suspension and former million pound Posh signing Mo Eisa was on the bench.

Posh had a free week going into the game, but you wouldn’t have known it as they started so sluggishly it almost cost them early goals.

Luke Harris fired just wide after 40 seconds following a terrible Ronnie Edwards pass. A bad from Harrison Burrows soon followed, but Edwards turned up just in time to make a key tackle.

Remarkably Posh took the lead from their first attack on four minutes. Malik Mothersille showed excellent control and speed to leave his marker well behind. His shot was well saved by Viljami Sinisalo in the Exeter goal, but the ball eventually fell to Mason-Clark who swept it home while lying on the ground.

Posh still played raggedly though. There was some joy down the left with Mason-Clark and Burrows linking up well, but it was all too slow and predictable, and there were poor options taken.

Mothersille pounced on a defensive error in the 23rd minutes, but instead of shooting he tried to square to Randall allowing a defender to intercept. Two minutes later Mason-Clark also arrived in a shooting position, but he also tried to square and again an Exeter defender arrived on the scene to clear.

Exeter had joy pumping the ball down the right flank and the move for their 36th minute leveller started in that way. A poor cross looked to have ended the move, but Randall gave the ball away and Poku coudn’t get it under control either. There still didn’t look any danger when Tom Carroll, a player who hadn’t scored since 2017, shaped to shoot from the corner of the penalty area, but his shot cannoned off Jadek Katongo’s back and looped agonisingly over goalkeeper Jed Steer’s head.

Exeter came out for the second half and appeared intent on time-wasting their way to a point, but eventually Posh settled down and manager Darren Ferguson made substitutions that paid off. Ricky-Jade Jones went on to press and harry, while Michael Olakibe was sent for the disappointing Randall with Poku moving into the ‘10’ role. Jones would later limp off holding his hamstring which is a concern.

Poku and Mason-Clark saw shots well blocked, before the former found the corner of the net from a position he would never have been in if he’s stayed on the wing.

Exeter, out of necessity, became more adventurous. Substitute Yanic Wildschut looked too sharp for a tired-looking Katongo, but Knight made one fine interception at the near post before Burrows forced a fine save from Sinisalo after good work from Mason-Clark.

Eisa was on by now and he curled wide in nine minutes of added time. In the last of them Dion Rankine headed over the crossbar.

Only then could Posh relax. They are far from their best, but the result is essentially all that matters and it’s now two wins on the bounce with a local derby at home to a better-than-usual Northampton Town to follow on Tuesday.

Posh: Jed Steer, Jadel Katongo, Harrison Burrows, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Joel Randall (sub Michael Olakigbe, 56 mins), Kwame Poku (sub David Ajiboye, 87 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark, Malik Mothersille (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 56 mins, sub Jonson Clarke-Harris, 90 + 4 mins).

Unused subs Ryan De Havilland, Romoney Crichlow, Nicholas Bilokapic.

Exeter: Viljami Sinisalo, Ben Purrington, Zak Jules, Pierce Sweeney (sub MiIlenic Alli, 80 mins), Will Aimson (Dion Rankine, 69 mins), Tom Carroll, Ryan Woods (sub Mo Eisa, 60 mins), Ilmari Nishkanen, Sonny Cox (sub Harry Kite, 70 mins), Vincent Harper (sub Yanic Wildschut, 60 mins), Luke Harris.

Unused subs: Shaun MacDonald, Cheick Diabate.

GOALS: Posh – Mason-Clark (4 mins).

Exeter – Carroll (36 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh –

Exeter – Harper (foul), Purrington (delaying the re-start), Harris (foul), Rankine (foul), Niskanen (dissent).

REFEREE: Marc Edwards 6.