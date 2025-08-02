It was the youngest Cardiff City team of the century that toppled Peterborough United on the opening day of the League One season.
The new Bluebirds’ boss fielded the youngest Cardiff City side to be selected this century and two Academy graduates Rubin Colwill (23) and Ronan Kpakio (18) scored the second-half goals in a 2-1 win after a first half penalty from Brad Ihionvien had given Posh a surprise half-time lead.
Debutant goalkeeper Matt Turner also earned praise for the save that denied Posh substitute Gustav Lindgren a late equaliser.
“We saw a lot of potential out there and the style with which the boys played was evident throughout,” said Barry-Murphy.
“We didn’t create as many chances in the first half as we would have liked given the positions we got into. When we got behind their defensive line we had good moments, but couldn’t find the right selection.
“In the second half, the players’ application and understanding to keep doing the same things and to repeat that was evident. I was pleased with that application overall.
“When you get to half-time and you are losing 1-0 in a game you feel you should be winning, it is very easy to start changing things because you think they aren’t working.
“So I just reminded the players about how well they had done and told them never to take a step back.
“They told me they would do that and they were true to their word. They were really aggressive in how they wanted to win the ball back off a good team, who were really dangerous when they played beyond our pressure.
“We showed personality and I was very proud of their aggression on a day when so much was expected of them.”
