It was the youngest Cardiff City team of the century that toppled Peterborough United on the opening day of the League One season.

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 20:22 BST
Ronan Kpakio of Cardiff City battles for the ball with Abraham Odoh of Posh. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)placeholder image
Ronan Kpakio of Cardiff City battles for the ball with Abraham Odoh of Posh. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Cardiff City boss Brian Barry-Murphy was delighted with his young side’s comeback win over Peterborough United in the opening League One game of the season in South Wales.

The new Bluebirds’ boss fielded the youngest Cardiff City side to be selected this century and two Academy graduates Rubin Colwill (23) and Ronan Kpakio (18) scored the second-half goals in a 2-1 win after a first half penalty from Brad Ihionvien had given Posh a surprise half-time lead.

Debutant goalkeeper Matt Turner also earned praise for the save that denied Posh substitute Gustav Lindgren a late equaliser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We saw a lot of potential out there and the style with which the boys played was evident throughout,” said Barry-Murphy.

Rubin Colwill in action for Cardiff City against Posh. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images.placeholder image
Rubin Colwill in action for Cardiff City against Posh. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images.

“We didn’t create as many chances in the first half as we would have liked given the positions we got into. When we got behind their defensive line we had good moments, but couldn’t find the right selection.

“In the second half, the players’ application and understanding to keep doing the same things and to repeat that was evident. I was pleased with that application overall.

“When you get to half-time and you are losing 1-0 in a game you feel you should be winning, it is very easy to start changing things because you think they aren’t working.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So I just reminded the players about how well they had done and told them never to take a step back.

“They told me they would do that and they were true to their word. They were really aggressive in how they wanted to win the ball back off a good team, who were really dangerous when they played beyond our pressure.

“We showed personality and I was very proud of their aggression on a day when so much was expected of them.”

Related topics:Cardiff CityBrian Barry-MurphyLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice