Posh fielded three trialist players in the fixture and the imaginatively named Trialist B scored twice with Trialist C, a second-half substitute, also on target. Trialist A played pretty well as well.

Young centre-back Sam Dreyer scored twice, but the match ended on a sour note for Posh as prolific marksman Kai Corbett was sent off, rather harshly, following a collision in the Charlton penalty area.

Corbett forced a fine save from the visiting ‘keeper in the early stages and it was the former West Ham United striker’s corner that was nodded home by Dreyer for the opening goal in the 18th minute.

Dreyer scored again early in the second-half following a cross from Kellan Hickinson and it was 3-0 just past the hour mark when Corbett’s set-piece was converted by Trialist B.

Mr B scored again 15 minutes from time after Corbett’s precise chipped pass gave him the opportunity to smash home off the underside of the crossbar.

And then it was the turn of Trialist C to impress as he controlled Hisham Chiha's pass superby before delivering a classy 82nd minute finish.

