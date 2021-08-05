It was cheaper to buy a 2021-22 season ticket at Sheffield United than at Peterborough United

Posh fans will be back at the Weston Homes Stadium this season.

It’s an interesting fact that Sheffield United who were playing Premier League football last season offered a cheaper grandstand season ticket (£357, or £15.50 per game), than Posh (£439, £19.08 per game) who were playing in League One.

Most clubs offered early discount periods which accounts for the wide fluctuation in price at some Championship venues.

QPR offered the cheapest season ticket of all second tier clubs at £225 which works out a ridiculously low £9.78 per match.

Other clubs to offer bargain basement prices were Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and beaten play-off finalists Swansea City. They all had season tickets starting at £249 (£10.83 per game).

No surprise to see a London club asking the most for a season ticket. You can get one at Fulham’s Craven Cottage for £809, or £35.17 a game which is dearer than the undiscounted Posh matchday admission price (£30). Fulham also offered a £399 ticket, the same as the cheapest Posh price.

Derby County, who have all sorts of financial issues, have yet to reveal their season ticket prices even though they have a home game with Huddersfield Town on Saturday! The Rams are offering free admission to the game to 2020-21 season ticket holders.

Unusually, League One champions Hull City run a membership scheme rather than selling individual season tickets with supporters required to pay a flat fee over 12 months.

Posh had sold over 4,500 season tickets at the end of last week.

CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON TICKET PRICES.

(Lowest price to highest price, adult seats only).

Barnsley: £350 to £475.

Birmingham: £265 to £505.

Blackburn: £399 to £499.

Blackpool: £299 to £649.

Bournemouth: £550 to £760.

Bristol City: £355 to £655

Cardiff: £249 to £479

Coventry: £375

Derby - No information released yet

Fulham: £399 to £809

Huddersfield: £249 to £329

Hull City - Club runs a monthly membership scheme instead of selling season tickets

Luton Town: £400 to £450

Middlesbrough: £420 to £645

Millwall: £450 to £560

Nttm Forest: £365 to £525

POSH: £399 to £529

Preston: £400 to £535

QPR: £225 to £674

Reading: £299 to £445

Sheffield United: £357 to £556

Stoke City: £379 to £556

Swansea: £249 to £299