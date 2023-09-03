Posh signed strikers Jacob Wakeling and Malik Mothersille in the last 24 hours of business, while securing the services on loan of Premier League defenders Zak Scurge and Jadel Katongo earlier the week.

The club’s two prize assets Ronnie Edwards and Jonson Clarke-Harris remain at London Road, although the latter by accident rather than design.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Posh signings Malik Mothersille (left) and Jacob Wakeling in the stands at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh also allowed Joe Tomlinson and Kabongo Tshimanga to leave the club.

The PT asked Peterborough United fans to deliver a verdict on the club’s summer transfer window business.The supporters also delivered a mark out of 10 on the club’s recruitment/sales.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

7/10 - Keeping Ronnie Edwards (clubs clearly don’t believe the valuation we have), JCH staying is a bonus as i don’t particularly believe the 2 new additions are going to get 15 goals a season let alone 25+, and Josh Knight should be starting every week so happy with that - @RRMorleyy.

Ronnie Edwards at Fratton Park. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

8/10 – I was worried for Posh after the play offs but the chairman stuck to his word and totally refreshed the squad. Hope not selling Edwards/JCH doesn’t cause issues before January – @ketton_itfc

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7/10 - But having key players unsettled is not great and I’m assuming we needed the cash, unless the likelihood of a lucrative Toney add-on is now thought to be a lot more likely – @paul_gauntlett.

8/10 – I make that 10 incomings. Still think we may miss a few more experienced heads this season, but a lot more depth and potential in our squad now. Also be interesting to see how JCH performs now. Just hope the JCH and Edwards non-transfers don't hurt Posh financially – @PoshboyAlan.

8/10 – On all accounts, very pleasing window. Malik Mothersille sounds a great signing – @gmac193

9/10 – Although we haven’t seen this week’s signings in action yet so that may need to be reassessed. Got rid of a lot of dead wood and received fees for most of them and we kept Ronnie. JCH didn’t leave but the lad we’ve signed from Chelsea sounds like the missing piece of the jigsaw. It’s going to be an exciting watch this season. Really optimistic that we will at least match last year’s achievement.– @derren_cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10/10 – Good back-up striker and kept our main one – @willpufc

Brilliant, unexpected window. Not sure it is great for us financially so this team must push for a top 6 finish now. Expectations have changed massively – @dalerout

7/10 – Think it was time for Ronnie to go otherwise we could be waiting for payday forever – @emmaverde9

8/10 – Still excited to see this young group develop throughout what I feel will a fun season – @CHAMM24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9/10 – Posh have ended up with a team extremely capable of top 6 without major injuries, when at the start of the window expectations were very low. – @CrispLevi

8/10 – I suppose 8/10 as our golden boot winner and best defender for ages have stayed, but from the club's point of view 4/10 as our golden boot winner and best defender for ages have stayed when they surely wanted at least one to move on and thought there would be interest – @ThePoshCat

10/10 – Kept possibly our two most important players. Kept our best young talent at the club and a golden boot winner while bringing in a young prospect up front – @pufc_mark

9/10 – JCH staying a bonus. Edward's staying a double bonus. The two T's (Tomlinson and Tshimanga) leaving good business. Arrivals freshen the squad up! – @MichaelRutkows4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7/10 – Did well to keep hold of key assets, amazed no one met Ronnie’s valuation, but I don’t think any of us are complaining! – @AlexNelson2004.

8/10 – Good window overall. Would have liked another CM, but I guess that’s where Burrows could also play or even Knight – @lukejuanpywell.

10/10 - No debate to be had! Kept the key players and the squad looks incredibly strong. Anything less than top 6 is a failure! Genuinly one of the most exciting times in years – @JimmyCross87