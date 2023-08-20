Just 24 hours after Posh men had lost 1-0 to Cobblers in a League One fixture at Sixfields, the clubs’ womens teams did battle on the opening day of the National Midlands One season.

And again it was a win for the home side by a one-goal margin as Posh went down 2-1 despite a decent second-half fightback at Fernie Fields Sports Ground.

The lady Cobblers did the damage in the first 25 minutes as first Alex Dring lobbed home from 30 yards and then Jade Bell slotted under Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry for 2-0.

Katie Middleton of Posh Women in an aerial duel during the National League game with Northampton. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Corry had made a fine fingertip save to thwart Annie ViIlamartin and Laila Channell missed a sitter or Posh would have been even further behind.

Posh had half chances of their own in the opening quarter as Katie Middleton and Sophie Scargill came close.

Lucie Mugridge kept the deficit to two at the break by making an excellent goalline clearance.

The tide turned a little in the second-half as Posh improved and Rosie Axten and Megan Lawlor came close before Middleton did pull a goal back in the 66th minute. Middleton picked up the ball just inside the box and her left-footed effort found the bottom far corner.

Evie Driscoll-King on the attack for Posh Women against Northampton. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

And Middleton almost claimed a late leveller, but her back-post stab from an Alex O’Neill cross was saved.

Posh: Corry, Connor (sub 46 min, Brown), Driscoll-King, Mugridge, Axten (sub 65 mins, Kirk), Scargill (sub 71mins, Evans), Perkins, Lawlor (sub 65 mins, O’Neill), Copson, Driscoll, Middleton.

Unused Sub: York.