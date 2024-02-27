Posh star Kwame Poku in a battle with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing of Derby. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Surprise defeats for second-placed Derby County and third-placed Bolton Wanderers breathed life back into the Posh push for automatic promotion.

Derby led at half-time against Charlton Athletic at Pride Park thanks in part to a 14th League One assist of the season for former Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who crossed for Eiran Cashin to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Londoners hit back in the second-half with an Alfie May penalty and a first senior goal for teenager Karoy Anderson to claim a first win in 17 third tier matches and ease their relegation fears.

Bolton's ex-Posh defender Ricardo Santos. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Bolton dominated their game at Lancashire rivals Wigan Athletic, but the Latics sneaked the only goal of the game 20 minutes from time through substitute Stephen Humphrys. Bolton had won their appeal of Saturday’s red card for ex-Posh centre-back Ricardo Santos who was able to play at Wigan.

Fifth-placed Posh are now seven points behind Derby and Bolton. They have two games in hand on the former and one in hand on the latter.

Leaders Portsmouth and fourth-placed Barnsley would also have enjoyed tonight’s results. Pompey retain a seven-point lead the top, while Barnsley can jump into second if they win their games in hand. The Tykes are four points ahead of Posh having played the same number of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage moved into sixth place and level on points with Posh after a 1-0 win over Cambridge United at the Lamex Stadium. Jordan Roberts scored the only goal of the game in the first half. Posh have a game in hand on Stevenage.

Bottom club Carlisle United won at Burton Albion and Fleetwood scored twice in the final four minutes to draw 2-2 at Port Vale in a game between two teams in the bottom four on a day when Reading received a further two-point deduction which dropped them to 20th, one place three points above the relegation zone.