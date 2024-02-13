Posh boss Darren Ferguson appears to be measuring the gap between his side and the top three! Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were frustrated by the postponement of their own home game against relegation-haunted Port Vale as they were desperate to end a run of three defeats in a row, but their mood would have darkened as the other results in the division came through.

Leaders Portsmouth, second-placed Derby County and third-placed Bolton Wanderers all secured comfortable wins against Cambridge United, Exeter City and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have now moved 13 points clear of fifth-placed Posh when the gap between the pair was four points just 11 days ago.

Derby County have moved seven points clear of Posh from just one more game, while Bolton are now six points ahead of Darren Ferguson’s side and they have a game in hand.

For most of the night it did look as though Posh would move up a place from fifth without even playing as that’s what would have happened had fourth-placed Barnsley lost at Shrewsbury.

And the Shrews led from the seventh minute to the 92nd minute when Barnsley equalised from the penalty spot. The Tykes are a point above Posh from the same number of games played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford are just a point further back from one more game played than Posh after they beat Wigan 4-2 at the Kassam Stadium. Wigan have lost both games since their recent win at Posh.

The only good news for Posh on the night was a 3-2 defeat for Stevenage at home to Bristol Rovers. A win for Stevenage would have meant they joined Posh on 56 points and they led 2-0 early in the game.

It could get worse for Posh soon enough as, while they are involved in EFL Trophy action at Blackpool next Tuesday, Bolton and Oxford have very winnable fixtures.

KEY GAMES COMING UP

Saturday, Feb 17

Bolton v Charlton

Derby v Stevenage

Fleetwood v Barnsley

Posh v Blackpool

Portsmouth v Reading

Wycombe v Oxford.

Tuesday, Feb 20

Cambridge v Bolton