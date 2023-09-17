Posh man of the match Josh Knight slides after a through ball during the game against Orient. Photo: David Lowndes.

Recalled centre-back Josh Knight picked up 88% of the votes cast.

The only other Posh player to receive a nomination was midfielder and goalscorer Hector Kyprianou

As for the comments about the general team performance on X (formerly Twitter) to @PTAlanSwann, the fans were universally scathing.

Poh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris was offside when he sent this shot wide of the Orient goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Two mediocre teams playing poorly. MOM Knight – @tootingchas

I remember when we entertained. MOM Knight – @Uhhuhbarry

Frustrating, lacklustre, lacking confidence, no composure. MOM Kyprianou – @Petejshort

Ref shocking. Posh lethargic, frustrating, poor. MOM Knight – @eamonnduff

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United takes on the Leyton Orient defence. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Unable to break down solid Orient. MOMKyprianou/Knight – @Deedz42

We are useless without @BBCCambsSport. MOM Josh Knight - @rhumph3

Can't cross, no creativity, no movement. MOM Knight – @Poshlawts

Nothing less than expected this season. MOM Knight – @PUFCChris

Yet again, lack of tempo and poor decision making in the final third cost us. MOM: Josh Knight, the only positive from a highly disappointing afternoon – @derren_cooper.

Lack of tempo and quality. MOM Knight – @StevenAdams2

Based on that performance the referee will be on the select group by next weekend – @mickgoodie

Ferguson's tactics were to blame! MOM Knight – @davidwh1971

Thank god we didn’t get promoted – @RachelclaireJ1

Bang average, mid table, long season. MOM Josh Knight – @meresideposh72

Two poor teams playing equally badly. MOM Knight – @amwright40

Average performance, no speed in transition. MOM Knight – @SidDay1

I had low expectations from this season so shouldn’t really moan, but that was really boring, low quality, stuff – @PoshFan1963

Don’t play Burrows at left back – @Malcolm18668825

Why did Fergie tinker with a winning formation? MOM Knight – @Morton110A

Best thing was lack of added time. JCH looks unfit and sluggish - @mradafu55

Poor again. Long season ahead. Knight MoM – @clarkbatfan

Frustrating, early days, referee awful, MOM Kyprianou – @stivesposh

Too many had a bad day. MOM Knight – @MattCasey111

Bang average. Mid-table obscurity beckons. MOM: Josh Knight – @IanJBryant

Expected performance with this squad. MOM Knight – @JoshMakkie12

Passing shocking, ref shocking, terrible spectacle. MoM Knight – @garynormanphoto

Why are we **** at scoring? – @DE180YPOSH

Lifeless. Rubbish ref definitely didn’t help. MOTM: Josh Knight – @ChazmcPosh

Never play the diamond again…….please – @1_ferguson.