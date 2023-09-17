It was a frustrating day for Peterborough United, but at least Knight was outstanding
Recalled centre-back Josh Knight picked up 88% of the votes cast.
The only other Posh player to receive a nomination was midfielder and goalscorer Hector Kyprianou
As for the comments about the general team performance on X (formerly Twitter) to @PTAlanSwann, the fans were universally scathing.
Two mediocre teams playing poorly. MOM Knight – @tootingchas
I remember when we entertained. MOM Knight – @Uhhuhbarry
Frustrating, lacklustre, lacking confidence, no composure. MOM Kyprianou – @Petejshort
Ref shocking. Posh lethargic, frustrating, poor. MOM Knight – @eamonnduff
Unable to break down solid Orient. MOMKyprianou/Knight – @Deedz42
We are useless without @BBCCambsSport. MOM Josh Knight - @rhumph3
Can't cross, no creativity, no movement. MOM Knight – @Poshlawts
Nothing less than expected this season. MOM Knight – @PUFCChris
Yet again, lack of tempo and poor decision making in the final third cost us. MOM: Josh Knight, the only positive from a highly disappointing afternoon – @derren_cooper.
Lack of tempo and quality. MOM Knight – @StevenAdams2
Based on that performance the referee will be on the select group by next weekend – @mickgoodie
Ferguson's tactics were to blame! MOM Knight – @davidwh1971
Thank god we didn’t get promoted – @RachelclaireJ1
Bang average, mid table, long season. MOM Josh Knight – @meresideposh72
Two poor teams playing equally badly. MOM Knight – @amwright40
Average performance, no speed in transition. MOM Knight – @SidDay1
I had low expectations from this season so shouldn’t really moan, but that was really boring, low quality, stuff – @PoshFan1963
Don’t play Burrows at left back – @Malcolm18668825
Why did Fergie tinker with a winning formation? MOM Knight – @Morton110A
Best thing was lack of added time. JCH looks unfit and sluggish - @mradafu55
Poor again. Long season ahead. Knight MoM – @clarkbatfan
Frustrating, early days, referee awful, MOM Kyprianou – @stivesposh
Too many had a bad day. MOM Knight – @MattCasey111
Bang average. Mid-table obscurity beckons. MOM: Josh Knight – @IanJBryant
Expected performance with this squad. MOM Knight – @JoshMakkie12
Passing shocking, ref shocking, terrible spectacle. MoM Knight – @garynormanphoto
Why are we **** at scoring? – @DE180YPOSH
Lifeless. Rubbish ref definitely didn’t help. MOTM: Josh Knight – @ChazmcPosh
Never play the diamond again…….please – @1_ferguson.
Square pegs, round holes. No drive. MOM Kyprianou – @DOC_RAY