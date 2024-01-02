The last time Darren Ferguson managed a team at Pride Park he decided to quit on the drive home. Losing to a Wayne Rooney side will do that to a proud manager.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson celebrates the victory at Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Ferguson’s return journey on New Year’s Day was an altogether happier affair. The pride in a performance that delivered a 3-2 win at the home of one of their biggest promotion rivals should have guaranteed the broadest of smiles, one that is probably still in place right now.

Managerial experience will be vital as the pressure ramps up and that gives Posh a huge advantage over many of their rivals. Certainly Ferguson’s gamble with his team selection for the Barnsley game was justified by events at Derby three days later as his young, fresh team finished strongly enough to score twice in the final 10 minutes.

They were also pretty good for the rest of the game once a dodgy first 20 seconds were out of the way!

Fynn Talley of Peterborough United saves a penalty taken by Derby County striker James Collins, but Rams man nodded in the rebound. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

TALKING POINTS FROM DERBY 2, POSH 3..

1) Posh have just completed their hardest scheduled fixture of 2024 on the first day of the year. They only have Oxford of the current top nine in League One still to visit. They really shouldn’t fear anyone, at least while Ronnie Edwards remains in place. In fact the rest of League One will be running scared if this level of performance is repeated. Derby certainly did, dragging 11 men behind the ball with more than 10 minutes still to play. It didn’t work.

2) Kwame Poku’s headed goal which dragged Posh level at 2-2 with six minutes to go wasn’t celebrated for long. The rush to get back to the centre circle to try and grab a winner spoke volumes for the positive attitude of this team. After falling behind twice at a top side backed by 28,000 fans you could be excused for settling for a 2-2 draw, but this team are young and courageous and clearly back themselves against anyone. It’s one defeat in 19 League One matches now and nine games unbeaten, which is the longest run in the division.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United gets away from Eiran Cashin of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3) Posh can dump that big crowd phobia stat now. It had been 22 games without a win in front of a crowd of 15,000 or more stretching back to a 4-1 win at Ipswich Town in February, 2020. But this team revelled in the challenge and the atmosphere. Indeed they played so well it’s probably rare 28,000 opposition fans had been so quiet. Chairman Darragh MacAnthony was probably right when he said the current team wouldn’t have wilted at Hillsborough last May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4) Fynn Talley was third choice goalkeeper at the start of the Posh season behind Nicholas Bilokapic and Will Blackmore. It was some stage to make your full Football League debut and conceding a goal after less than half a minute wouldn’t have done much for confidence levels, but he went on to deliver a calm, composed display behind two centre-backs who protected him superbly. It was noticeable Talley did not try and pass the ball like Bilokapic which was sensible. Playing to your strengths is a commendable tactic, although the ability on the ball of Bilokapic will probably get him straight back into the side when fit.

5) Harrison Burrows has started to look like a midfielder playing at left-back again. He struggled against Barnsley on Friday and carried that form into the first half at Pride Park. He gave the ball away for the early goal and was generally tormented defensively by Tom Barkhuizen and Kane Wilson. But Burrows never hides and is always available for a pass, and he was generally excellent going forward as he claimed a goal and an assist in the latest Posh success. On loan natural left back Zak Sturge has been seen off and returned to Chelsea, but a new back-up to keep Burrows on his toes is required.

6) MacAnthony mentioned James Dornelly and Jadel Katongo as potential replacements for Peter Kioso should the captain and right-back return to Rotherham as expected this week. No disrespect to the alternatives, but they would be a big downgrade on Kioso, certainly when going forward. It’s rare for a player to become so loved by supporters in just four months at a club, but Kioso managed it as much for his off-field work as his on-field performances. He’s a popular team-mate as shown by the other players shoving him to the front of the post-match celebrations at Pride Park. Kioso promptly pushed Talley to the front which was a neat touch.

7) Referee Ross Joyce was generally excellent yesterday, but, as I mentioned when talking about the lesser officials who officiated Posh games over Christmas, big decisions need to be correct ones. Having penalised Hector Kyprianou for handball and awarded a penalty to Derby, a second yellow card for the Posh midfielder had to be forthcoming. Handball in the area is not an automatic yellow card, but there is no reasonable explanation for having a hand that high in the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8) It was a match-defining non decision as Posh would have struggled to fight back without midfield ace Kyprianou who was very good again yesterday. The ease with which he glides past opponents and frees the menacing Posh forward line is a sight to behold. His partnership with Archie Collins in the centre is outstanding for two players who hadn’t met until last summer.