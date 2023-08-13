It didn’t start too well for the 27 year-old Blackburn Rovers player as an early penalty struck the post and rebounded to safety at Rotherham.

Szmodics then helped the home side take the lead with a suicidal square pass, but, after Rotherham had eased into a 2-0 lead, the London Road Road promotion winner scored twice in four minutes as Blackburn fought back to draw 2-2.

Matt Godden also scored in a Championship fixture for Coventry City in a 3-0 home win over Middlesbrough. Posh loan flop Hayden Coulson made a rare appearance in this game for Boro.

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his second goal for Blackburn Rovers at Rotherham United, (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images).

In League One former Posh striker Conor Washington scored his first Derby County goal in a 3-0 win at neighbours Burton Albion and Stevenage made it three wins in three games this season under the management of former Posh boss Steve Evans as they beat Shrewsbury 2-0 at the Lamex Stadium.

In League Two another old Posh forward Lee Angol scored his first goal in 12 games for Sutton United, but his side went down 2-1 at Barrow and Matty Stevens claimed his first goal for Forest Greem Rovers in over a year in a 1-0 success at Harrogate.

Joe Taylor made it two goals in two games for Colchester United, but hosts Bradford City hit back to win 2-1.

Grant McCann’s second spell as Doncaster Rovers manager has not started well, in League Two matches at least.