Peterborough United could make a decisive move in the battle against relegation from League One on Saturday.

A win for Posh over in-form promotion-chasers Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium would move Darren Ferguson’s side nine points clear of the bottom four. Burton Albion, who sit in the final relegation place, are without a game tomorrow. Posh could also move up to 15th place with victory, or 14th in the unlikely event of a big win.

Relegation rivals Northampton Town, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers are also in action. Cobblers, who are behind Posh on goal difference, host mid-table Blackpool, while Exeter are at 12th-placed Lincoln City. Rovers have a game at Crawley Town who look doomed to the drop. The hierarchy at the Broadfield Stadium have tried to boost their chances of bridging a 12-point gap to safety by re-hiring manager Scott Lindsey.

Lindsey left Crawley last September just September, just a few months after masterminding their promotion from League Two via the play-offs, but he’s back after a dreadful spell in charge of the ailing MK Dons ended in the sack. Crawley dismissed Rob Elliott earlier this week to make way for Lindsey. Posh travel to Crawley on Tuesday, April 1.

Relegation candidates Wigan Athletic and Mansfield Town are without matches tomorrow. Posh would need to win to climb above them both. Three points would also take Posh above Exeter providing ‘The Grecians’ don’t win at Lincoln.

Posh probably hammered the final nail in Cambridge United’s coffin last weekend. They are at Barnsley tomorrow.