Is this the worst team in Championship history? Peterborough United fans take Swansea defeat badly as they question tactics and team selection

Josh Knight in action for Posh against Swansea. Photo: David Lowndes.

One even labelled Posh ‘the worst team in Championship history’ while others praised Ricky-Jade Jones and J|osh Knight.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Sadly, McCann is making the same mistakes as Fergie. To get 3 points in this league you always have to be on the front foot and attack. The tactics tonight were shocking. Even when 2-1 up he switched back to the system Posh used when they went 1-0 down. MOM RJJ

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United plays the ball beyond Matt Grimes and Korey Smith of Swansea City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@PaulGC84

Why did we sit back and give them all their territory back? Pressing high got us back in the game and then we just backed off again. Unbelievable! MOM Knight.

@Rutlandspinner

Only fighting now to avoid bottom place. RJJ MOM. Joe Taylor couldn’t get a game at Kings Lynn, think he made one sub appearance, baffling how he is getting game time.

@paul_gauntlett

Flat first half ...no attack ...2nd half determined ...goals. .frustrating. MOM RJJ.

@CarolRo26469848

Typical Posh this season, Bottling it late on. MOM Knight - he was superb throughout.

@Alexnelson2004

Players withdrew when ahead, and it cost us. Any threat left when RJJ did. MOM - Joint Knight/RJJ.

@clarkbatfan

Worst team in Championship history. MOTM someone from Swansea.

@PaulDayNew

Brief glimpses, but defensive laspes cost us again. MOM Knight.

@MNurrish

Final nail in the coffin, but at least we’re scoring goals now. RJJ MOM.

@PUFC7

MOM Knight. Brief glimpses of hope and fight.

@emmaverde9

Watching Swansea every week would bore me to death, blew them away in the first 20 minutes of the 2nd half and should have scored a few more. MOM Ricky-Jade Jones, best game in a Posh shirt yesterday, had Downes on toast all game, couldn’t cope with his pace, shame about injury.

@juppy95

There were remnants of the Manchester City game the way Posh played on the back foot before half-time. Courageous in the second half, battled hard. But when Posh got in front, it never looked like they were going to hold out, like they did in League One. Joe Ward MoM.

@DanMasonSport

Didn’t turn up for long enough. MOM RJJ.

@SteveDilley1

First 6 minutes of first half and first 15 of the second half. Other than that I don’t think we were there at all: MOM Joe Ward, always puts in the most yards and effort.

@theurbanpenguin

Josh Knight superb! Clarke-Harris’s place in the team surely under threat. Another v/poor game from him.

@StevieSee1975

RJJ MOM closely followed by Knight. Totally lost attacking impetus when Joe Taylor came on. I know we are looking to the future, but frustrating when we were competing well and there is still (technically) a chance to stay up. Not sure we are doing him any favours.

@lukewcliff

Game of two halves. Bad then good. Same result MOM RJJ.

@CHAMM24

Scoring goals isn’t an issue now. It’s game management. MOM RJJ

@AdammortonJ

Aside from 15 minutes we were hopeless, deserved loss. RJJ was probably deservedly MOM

@CrispLevi

If only we could defend. MOM RJJ.

@DavePufc

Can we play the rest of our home games on the Netherton 3G pitch? It looked a right state out there and couldn’t have been easy to play on for either side.