The Peterborough Telegraph would bring Oliver Norburn into Peterborough United's starting line-up to face Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent.
Is this a Peterborough United team capable of League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday?

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson must find a team capable of winning arguably the toughest game in League One this season.

By Ben Jones
27 minutes ago

Posh head to Hillsborough to face a rampaging Wednesday side that have not lost in their last 20 league matches going back to October. Posh have a chance to pull off a double over the leaders though, having beaten them 2-0 at London Road in August.

Oliver Norburn’s return to fitness gives Ferguson a decision to make in the midfield.

Ricky-Jade Jones is surprisingly back in contention after his injury was not as bad as feared but Josh Knight is suspended.

Here’s the team the PT would pick in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

WILL NORRIS

The obvious choice in goal, would like to see an improvement in his kicking from the last few games though.

Photo: Joe Dent

NATHANAEL OGBETA

Butler was taken ill in midweek so expect Ogbeta will likely continue in the side but will need to up his defensive game.

Photo: Joe Dent

FRANKIE KENT (for Ward, 58 mins)

The clear choice to replace the suspended Knight, it's a shame as he was playing well but hopefully a few games out of the side will have given Kent some time to reflect on and improve his poor form.

Photo: Joe Dent

RONNIE EDWARDS

Can we finally put to bed this myth that he can't play in a back two?

Photo: Joe Dent

