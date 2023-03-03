Is this a Peterborough United team capable of League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday?
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson must find a team capable of winning arguably the toughest game in League One this season.
Posh head to Hillsborough to face a rampaging Wednesday side that have not lost in their last 20 league matches going back to October. Posh have a chance to pull off a double over the leaders though, having beaten them 2-0 at London Road in August.
Oliver Norburn’s return to fitness gives Ferguson a decision to make in the midfield.
Ricky-Jade Jones is surprisingly back in contention after his injury was not as bad as feared but Josh Knight is suspended.
Here’s the team the PT would pick in a 4-2-3-1 formation.