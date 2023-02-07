Will Norris appears to be a goalkeepring upgrade for the second half of the season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​The club’s January transfer window business involved finding a reliable, experienced goalkeeper, a left-back to challenge Dan Butler and a new, exciting striker to replace Jack Marriott.

The departure of Marriott, and of fellow forward Joe Taylor and full-back Joe Tomlinson, shouldn’t be a blow to the Posh promotion chances.

The Posh squad for the rest of the season is (unless they decide to take a punt on a player currently without a squad)…

Posh need to keep Nathan Thompson fit for the rest of the season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Goalkeepers: Will Norris, Will Blackmore.

On-loan Chelsea ‘keeper Lucas Bergstrom was good for Posh until his last few games, but Norris already seems like an upgrade and Blackmore showed enough in his three starts this season to suggest he is a decent enough back-up.

​Defenders: Dan Butler, Nathanael Ogbeta, Kell Watts, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson.

Watts is unlikely to play again this season which leaves Posh short of a left-sided centre-back, although Butler could play there if manager Darren Ferguson switches to a three. Thompson’s recent resurgence and Ogbeta’s arrival makes Posh look stronger at full-back, but fingers crossed the former stays fit.

​Midfielders: Jeando Fuchs, Oliver Norburn, Hector Kyprianou, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson, Harrison Burrows, Joel Randall, Joe Ward.

There’s a great mix of skill, power and creativity in this group, although Taylor’s continued availabliity is vital and a few more goals wouldn’t go amiss. Keeping everyone happy might be Ferguson’s biggest task, especially as far as Fuchs is concerned.

Forwards: Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kabongo Tshimanga, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The emergence of Mason-Clark and the improvement of Poku has certainly lessened the blow of Marriott’s departure as has the arrival of Tshimanga, the sort of recruit Posh have excelled with in the past. His progress will be fascinating to watch.

And Posh have the guaranteed goals of captain Clarke-Harris.