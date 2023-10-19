Some were sold and some were sent out on loan.
The PT has had a look to see how they’ve been getting on, good or bad
1. JACK TAYLOR
The classy midfielder stepped up the Championship with Ipswich Town in the summer. The Tractor Boys reportedly paid close to £2 million for the 25 year-old. That fee has meant little so far as Taylor has started just one Championship match this season, a 1-0 win at Southampton when he was taken off after 56 minutes. Taylor has scored twice in the Carabao Cup though including a spectacular goal in a 3-2 win over Wolves after a debut strike against Bristol Rovers. His chance will come for a side enjoying a sensational start to the season. Photo: David Rogers
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The veteran defender and Posh promotion winner left for Stevenage on a free transfer in the summer. He's been playing superbly in the middle of a back three for the surprise package in League One this season. He's started 10 of 13 League One matches, plus two sub appearances, and the one game he missed was a suspension for a harsh red card at Reading. Photo: Clive Mason
3. JOE WARD
The long-serving Posh winger left for Derby County when his Posh contract expired. He enjoyed a solid start as a wing-back with the Rams, starting the first four competitive games, before suffering a nasty heel injury. He is back in training now and a return to action is imminent. Photo: Michael Regan
4. JOE TOMLINSON
Tomlinson moved to MK Dons of League Two for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day. His first three appearances for his new club were from the substitutes' bench, but the left-sided defender started the last five League Two matches. None were won though leading to a change of manager. Photo: Pete Norton