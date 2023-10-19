News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Former Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym celebrates victory over his old club earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Former Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym celebrates victory over his old club earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Former Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym celebrates victory over his old club earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Is the grass greener on the other side? How the Peterborough United departees have done since leaving London Road

Many players have left Peterborough United since the end of last season
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Oct 2023, 22:08 BST

Some were sold and some were sent out on loan.

The PT has had a look to see how they’ve been getting on, good or bad

The classy midfielder stepped up the Championship with Ipswich Town in the summer. The Tractor Boys reportedly paid close to £2 million for the 25 year-old. That fee has meant little so far as Taylor has started just one Championship match this season, a 1-0 win at Southampton when he was taken off after 56 minutes. Taylor has scored twice in the Carabao Cup though including a spectacular goal in a 3-2 win over Wolves after a debut strike against Bristol Rovers. His chance will come for a side enjoying a sensational start to the season.

1. JACK TAYLOR

The classy midfielder stepped up the Championship with Ipswich Town in the summer. The Tractor Boys reportedly paid close to £2 million for the 25 year-old. That fee has meant little so far as Taylor has started just one Championship match this season, a 1-0 win at Southampton when he was taken off after 56 minutes. Taylor has scored twice in the Carabao Cup though including a spectacular goal in a 3-2 win over Wolves after a debut strike against Bristol Rovers. His chance will come for a side enjoying a sensational start to the season. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
The veteran defender and Posh promotion winner left for Stevenage on a free transfer in the summer. He's been playing superbly in the middle of a back three for the surprise package in League One this season. He's started 10 of 13 League One matches, plus two sub appearances, and the one game he missed was a suspension for a harsh red card at Reading.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

The veteran defender and Posh promotion winner left for Stevenage on a free transfer in the summer. He's been playing superbly in the middle of a back three for the surprise package in League One this season. He's started 10 of 13 League One matches, plus two sub appearances, and the one game he missed was a suspension for a harsh red card at Reading. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
The long-serving Posh winger left for Derby County when his Posh contract expired. He enjoyed a solid start as a wing-back with the Rams, starting the first four competitive games, before suffering a nasty heel injury. He is back in training now and a return to action is imminent.

3. JOE WARD

The long-serving Posh winger left for Derby County when his Posh contract expired. He enjoyed a solid start as a wing-back with the Rams, starting the first four competitive games, before suffering a nasty heel injury. He is back in training now and a return to action is imminent. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Tomlinson moved to MK Dons of League Two for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day. His first three appearances for his new club were from the substitutes' bench, but the left-sided defender started the last five League Two matches. None were won though leading to a change of manager.

4. JOE TOMLINSON

Tomlinson moved to MK Dons of League Two for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day. His first three appearances for his new club were from the substitutes' bench, but the left-sided defender started the last five League Two matches. None were won though leading to a change of manager. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:London Road