1 . JACK TAYLOR

The classy midfielder stepped up the Championship with Ipswich Town in the summer. The Tractor Boys reportedly paid close to £2 million for the 25 year-old. That fee has meant little so far as Taylor has started just one Championship match this season, a 1-0 win at Southampton when he was taken off after 56 minutes. Taylor has scored twice in the Carabao Cup though including a spectacular goal in a 3-2 win over Wolves after a debut strike against Bristol Rovers. His chance will come for a side enjoying a sensational start to the season. Photo: David Rogers