Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Derby County on the day he quit London Road last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Darren Ferguson, who led Posh to four promotions in three separate spells including three from League One, has been introduced into the betting market to take over at Charlton Athletic following last week’s departure of Ben Garner.

Ferguson could also be interested in taking over at MK Dons who sacked head coach Liam Manning on Sunday with the team next-to-bottom of the table, six points from safety.

Manning steered Dons to a third-placed finish in League One last season, but many members of that attractive side moved on in the summer.

Ferguson has watched both Charlton and MK this season as he plots a return to management following his resignation from Posh last February. A move to either club would mean he would not have to leave the Stamford area, a place he has called home for the last 15 years.

Posh travel to Charlton on Boxing Day before hosting MK on December 28.

MK Dons director of football Liam Sweeting told the MK Citizen: “I'm really clear in the profile of the coach we want to come in, which helps. We need impact and leadership.

“I've got an idea of where we want to go in terms of the process, but it's extremely difficult to put a time frame on it. But I've got an idea, so we will move as quickly as we can.”

Former Posh skipper Dean Holden is currently second favourite for the Charlton job behind former QPR midfielder Marc Bircham who is currently coaching in Serie B,

