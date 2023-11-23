​Posh boss Darren Ferguson is enjoying battling for success on three fronts.

Posh skipper Peter Kioso. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​But two key League One games at home to Burton on Saturday and at play-off rivals Stevenage next Tuesday (November 28. 7.45pm) are more important than the two cup matches that will follow.

Six points could, in theory at least, propel Posh to the top of the table, although they would need an awful lot of help from elsewhere.

"We can put the cup competitions to the back of our mind for now,” Ferguson said.

"As we have to concentrate on two very big league games. Our focus right now is on Burton.

"Our last home performance was our best of the season and now we must be consistent and try and match it.

"It’s an important week for us.”

Posh are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns for this weekend.

Captain and right-back Peter Kioso is expected to be fit after resting a knee injury that has required pain-killing injections. Kioso was left out of the recent cup ties against Salford City and Colchester United in order to be fit for the game against Burton.

Kioso was last seen in the record-breaking 5-0 local derby win over Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium – Posh’s last home game.

The game at Stevenage is followed by an FA Cup tie at home to Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers (Saturday, December 2) and a home tie in the second round of the EFL Trophy the following Tuesday.

The Trophy draw is live on Sky TV on Friday (6.30pm).

SELL OUT