Hector Kyprianou. Photo: Joe Dent.

It’s unlikely to involve potential right-backs Nathan Thompson or Joe Ward starting the game, but it could mean a switch around in midfield areas.

Posh are expecting the results of scans on the recent injuries suffered by Thompson and Ward on Thursday evening. The time they will spend on the sidelines is of most interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natural centre-back Josh Knight remains favourite to start at right-back against the high-flying Tractor Boys, but Ferguson could alter his midfield set-up to help cope with the attacking quality of Saturday’s visitors. Ipswich have scored 87 League One goals this season, 12 more than any other team.

Nathan Thompson leaves Accrington Stanley on crutches. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Hector Kyprianou returned to the starting line-up alongside Oliver Norburn for the 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday which enabled star man Jack Taylor to play in a more advanced role. Kyprianou played well and Taylor set up the first goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris.

"I always felt those three would be a strong midfield and so it proved,” Ferguson stated. “I felt we would need Jack’s running power further up the pitch in that game so he played the number 10 role in a different way and he showed his quality with his pass for the first goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hector and Ollie controlled the game very well, but Ipswich are very different opponents and it will be a different game that might require a different look.

"We will know more re Nathan and Joe later today. You have to say they are very doubtful for Saturday, but the scan results will show us how long they will be out.

"Nathan was very lucky there wasn’t a break. It’s ligament damage probably and we will found out for sure later.

"Josh did very well when he went on at right-back at Accrington, but there are other options we are looking at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The absence of Ward and Thompson makes it difficult for Posh to switch to a wing-back formation. Nathanael Ogbeta would cope with the left wing-back position and Dan Butler and Kell Watts could both fill the left centre-back role.

Posh have a natural right-sided centre-back in Frankie Kent and Ronnie Edwards could play in the middle of a three, but there is no obvious right wing-back option.

Benjamin Mensah (20) has been a regular recent choice to play on the right-hand side of defence for the under 21s this season, but he has yet to make a Football League appearance in his career.