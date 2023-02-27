Jack Taylor celebrates his goal for Posh against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh host Charlton Athletic tomorrow (7.45pm) in the first of three successive Tuesday night games which could help make or break the push for the play-offs.

Posh demolished second-placed Plymouth Argyle 5-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday at the start of a run of seven matches in 22 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the need to follow that excellent performance and result with another three-point haul is obvious.

Posh are still ninth and seven points outside the play-off places, a gap that will narrow to at least six points with a win over Charlton, but Ferguson’s men could move even closer, depending on how sixth-placed Derby County get on against Cheltenham at Pride Park.

Posh will definitely move up to seventh if they beat Dean Holden’s Addicks.

"I moved on from the Plymouth game on Saturday night when I started preparing for Charlton,” Ferguson stated. “I told the players to enjoy the result and the performance, but to make sure they recovered well on Sunday and to be ready to get back to work today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Charlton will offer a much different challenge to Plymouth, but they have plenty of ability and quality. They have pace up front and out wide so we will have to be ready for what comes our way.

"We must make sure we are aggressive on and off the ball like we were on Saturday and we must start on the front foot again.

"We’ve started a relentless run of fixtures and I now have to make sure I manage the squad properly. Everyone will be utilised so I’m pleased we have pretty much everyone fit and ready to play.

"Ollie Norburn coming back on Saturday was huge for us. When he came on he gave us energy and it freed Jack Taylor to move further forward to score a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ollie coming on gave everyone a lift. He’s a popular guy as well as a very good player who knows League One very well.”

Striker Ricky-Jade Jones and defender Manu Fernandez did return to training today after recovering from niggles, but they are more likely to be involved in tomorrow’s Professional Development Under 21 League game against Sheffield United at the idverde Training Ground (1.30pm).