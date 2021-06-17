Is an ex-Peterborough United striker set to become available on a free transfer?

Jack Marriott with his Sky Bet League One Top Goalscorer award - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP

Marriott, who won the League One Golden Boot with 27 goals in 44 appearances for Posh in the 2017-18 season, looked set to stay at Derby after signing a 12-month contract extension in October 2020.

He then immediately headed out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday but had a contract with the midlands club that had until the summer of 2022 to run.

In Derby’s retained list on Monday (June 14), however, the club explained that this deal was subject to EFL approval, which has since been withdrawn.

Jack Marriott celebrates his goal against Aston Villa.

It is believed this was because, at this time, the club were in the midst of fighting an EFL appeal over the decision of an independent panel to clear the club over allegations of breaching financial regulations.

The EFL subsequently won their appeal and Derby could still face a points deduction for next season. Wycombe were hoping that any deduction would be applied to last season’s table to help them wriggle out of relegation.

The developments all mean that Marriott’s extension has not been ratified and his Derby contract is set to expire at the end of the month.

Derby say that they have been in discussions with his agent and the EFL since January but reports also suggest that an unnamed striker had a medical at Hull on Wednesday (June 16).

Many believe this to be Marriott and any deal would see him link back up with Grant McCann, who managed him for the majority of his one season at Posh.

Marriott has endured a difficult time since leaving Posh, he was limited to mostly substitute appearances for Derby, managing to score 10 goals in 37 league games. He was then famously let out of the team for the 2018/19 Championship Play-off final despite scoring twice against Leeds in the semi-final second leg.

He then suffered badly with injuries on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season, failing to score in any of his 13 appearances, four of which were starts.

Given the fact Posh will need to bolster their attacking options, even if Jonson Clarke-Harris stays, due to Mo Eisa being the only other senior striker in the squad and he is on the transfer list, Marriott may be a name on the club’s radar; especially given Posh’s track record of re-signing former players.

On Tuesday (June 15) Barry Fry revealed that the club are currently in talks with six players and hope to be able to announce the first new faces next week.