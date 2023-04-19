Ipswich Town were to strong for Peterborough United U21s, but U18s still going well
A very strong IpswichTown side beat Peterborough United 4-1 in a Professional Development Under 21 League match at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
League One young player-of-the year candidate Cameron Humphreys was among the scorers for the Tractor Boys.
Posh fielded a young side which included a trialist and claimed a consolation goal through centre-back Benjamin Arthur.
Kai Corbett’s corner created the opportunity for Arthur to volley home. Former West Ham forward Corbett had travelled with the Posh squad to the local derby at Cambridge United last weekend.
The other Ipswich goals were scored by Rio Oundie-Morgan, Jesse Nwabueze and Leon Ayinde
Posh: Laycock, Mensah (Dornelly, 77min), Arthur, Dreyer, Tonge, Titchmarsh, McGlinchey (Challinor 77min), Van Lier (Trialist B, 46min), Trialist A, Darlington (Marshall, 57min), Corbett.
UNDER 18s
Posh have handed defender James Dornelly a two-year Professional Development contract.
The youngster has been at Posh since the age of seven and has impressed at under 18 and under 21 level this season.
Posh face Daventry Town in the final of the Northants FA’s David Joyce Cup on Wednesday, April 26 (7:45pm) at Wellingborough Whitworth FC.
Posh drew 0-0 with Reading in their latest Professional Development League match last weekend.
Posh are an excellent third in the table.