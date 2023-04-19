James Dornelly signs a Professional Development contract at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

League One young player-of-the year candidate Cameron Humphreys was among the scorers for the Tractor Boys.

Posh fielded a young side which included a trialist and claimed a consolation goal through centre-back Benjamin Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Corbett’s corner created the opportunity for Arthur to volley home. Former West Ham forward Corbett had travelled with the Posh squad to the local derby at Cambridge United last weekend.

The other Ipswich goals were scored by Rio Oundie-Morgan, Jesse Nwabueze and Leon Ayinde

Posh: Laycock, Mensah (Dornelly, 77min), Arthur, Dreyer, Tonge, Titchmarsh, McGlinchey (Challinor 77min), Van Lier (Trialist B, 46min), Trialist A, Darlington (Marshall, 57min), Corbett.

UNDER 18s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have handed defender James Dornelly a two-year Professional Development contract.

The youngster has been at Posh since the age of seven and has impressed at under 18 and under 21 level this season.

Posh face Daventry Town in the final of the Northants FA’s David Joyce Cup on Wednesday, April 26 (7:45pm) at Wellingborough Whitworth FC.

Posh drew 0-0 with Reading in their latest Professional Development League match last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad