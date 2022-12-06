News you can trust since 1948
Ipswich Town v Peterborough United: Extra trains running this Saturday for League One match

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 9:34am

Extra trains will be running this weekend to ensure Peterborough United fans can get to and from this weekend’s match with Ipswich Town.

Posh kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday at Ipswich’s Portman Road stadium.

Before the match, alongside the normal timetabled services, Greater Anglia will run an additional service which will leave Peterborough at 09.04 (calling at Whittlesea, March and Ely) and arrive in Ipswich at 10.39.

Extra trains will be running this Saturday
After the match, Greater Anglia will run an additional service which leaves Ipswich at 15.05 (calling at Ely, March and Whittlesea) and arrives in Peterborough at 16.41.

James Steward, Greater Anglia Area Customer Service Manager, said: “We always try and support local events if we can. We know this match is very important to many of our customers, which is why we’re running additional trains.

“To save time and beat the queues, passengers are advised to buy tickets online or via the Greater Anglia app before they travel. Groups of three of more people can save a third on fares with GroupSave.

“Our new trains are longer and have more seats, however we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting higher than usual passenger numbers on these services.”

Full details of train times and fares can be found at www.greateranglia.co.uk

The extra trains are being put on a week before national industrial action is set to cause disruption on train services across the country.

