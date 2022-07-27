Leif Davis (right). Photo: PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP /AFP via Getty Images).

Leif Davis (22) made the move to Portman Road after spending part of last season on loan at Bournemouth. It’s thought to be the most spent by a League One club on a player this summer.

Elsewhere recently Exeter City finally shed their tag of the only Football League club not to make any signings in the close season by taking goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town and midfielder Kegs Chauke on loan from Southampton.

Portsmouth picked up experienced centre-back Michael Morrison from Reading on a free transfer this week, while Port Vale signed midfielder Will Forrester on a free transfer from neighbours Stoke City. Vale also signed winger Gavin Massey from Wigan on a free transfer.

Josh Murphy (left) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Four years ago forward Josh Murphy moved from Norwich City to Cardiff City for £11 million. On Tuesday he switched from Cardiff to Oxford United for nothing!

Morecambe, who are the first visitors to Posh this season, signed midfielder Jensen Weir on loan from Brighton on Monday.

The best League One signings of the summer…

1) Conor Hourihane

(Aston Villa to Derby).

Derby have pulled off the signing coup of the summer in persuading this gifted midfielder to drop down two divisions

2) Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe

(Rotherham to Sheffield Wednesday)

Both were mainstays of the Millers’ promotion from League One last season. Smith was the club’s top scorer with 25 goals and Ihiekwe is a powerful centre-back.

3) Conor McGrandles

(Lincoln to Charlton).

McGrandles was an unsung star of Lincoln’s excellent run in League One two seasons ago. If Charlton can get him back to that form they could have a free transfer bargain.

4) Freddie Ladapo

(Rotherham to Ipswich).

Ladapo is a proven goalscorer at League One level with Plymouth and Rotherham and that’s something Ipswich lacked last season.

5 Joe Pigott

(Ipswich to Portsmouth)