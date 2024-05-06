Jack Taylor (centre) in Ipswich colours. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

​It’s part of the reported £1.5 million transfer deal that took midfielder Jack Taylor to Portman Road in the summer.

This particular clause was based partly on the number of games Taylor played during a promotion season for Ipswich and, sadly for Posh, the 25 year-old only started seven Championship matches.

Taylor also made 26 appearances from the substitutes’ bench. He scored three goals for the club, two of them in the Championship.

Former Posh star Sammie Szmodics won the Championship Golden Boot prize after scoring 27 goals for a Blackburn Rovers team who battled against relegation for most of the season.

Szmodics scored six more goals than next highest scorer Adam Armstrong of Southampton after scoring twice in his final game of the season, a 2-0 win at champions Leicester City.

Posh will get for another windfall this summer if former striker Ivan Toney gets his expected move from Brentford to a bigger Premier League club,

The 28 year-old has hit a barren run of form though and hasn’t netted for his club since a 4-1 home defeat to Liverpool in February.

Sammie Szmodics in Blackburn colours. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images).

Posh have banked over £10 million from the sale of Toney to Brentford in August, 2000 after paying Newcastle United £350k for him two years earlier.