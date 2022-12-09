Peterborough United ran out 4-1 winners at Portman Road in February 2020. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh travel to Portman Road on Saturday (December 10) sitting in sixth having won just one of their last seven games is all competitions and having lost seven away league matches out of ten.

Ipswich, on the other hand, sit in second, just a point off top spot and have not lost in the league since a 1-0 defeat at home to Lincoln on October 15.

The Ipswich boss says remains wary though as he believes that the difference in form between the two sides will see Ipswich face a wounded Posh side looking to bounce back.

McKenna told the Ipswich Star: “I think we will be facing a wounded team, no doubt about it, because they aren’t on a good run results-wise but I think they would have been extremely dangerous anyway because they are a powerful squad, a strong squad with an experienced manager and have kept almost their entire team from the Championship last season.

"I’m sure they would be expecting to be a dominant force in the division.

“They have shown in certain games they can be and they’ve been a threat all across their matches, so we know it’s a big challenge.

“We’re glad to be going into the game in the position we’re in but we know we are going to have to be at our best.

“If you had said to us we would be 11 points ahead of them at this point then we certainly would have taken it, so they’re a very strong team who have won a lot of matches.

"Yes, they have probably lost more than they would have wanted but it’s early in the season and we’re not even halfway yet. They will be looking to push on so it’s up to us to meet that challenge face on and stay as far ahead of them as we can for now.”

Despite Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo being the club’s top scorers on just six goals, the side are still the joint-top scorers in the division; level with Plymouth on 39 goals from 20 games.

Ladapo recovered to from a tight calf in time to face Fleetwood last week but he couldn’t prevent his side being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

Over 26,000 are expected to be inside the ground for the clash that McKenna expects two sides that like to play on the front foot.

He added: “It’s a great game for us. We’re looking forward to a big game with a big crowd – let's bring it on.

“We always try and be front-foot, dominating games and taking it to the opposition. Peterborough are an aggressive, front-foot team as well with a lot of attacking threat throughout the team so that points to a good game.

““They have Clarke-Harris, who has of course scored a lot of goals and is a big threat in this division and has been in the division above, too.

“They have goals right through their team, from wide areas and attacking midfield, and they create a lot.

“If you look at the numbers we are the team who make the most chances in the division and they have the second-most. That’s for good reason because of their squad and attacking mentality.”