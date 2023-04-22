Ipswich Town celebrate a goal v Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The second-placed Tractor Boys have now won 11 and drawn one of their last 12 matches and scored 34 goals while conceding just twice in that time.

They now need five points from their final three games to secure automatic promotion.

“It was a terrific performance,” McKenna told the Ipswich Evening Star. “We showed all sides of our game. We came out on the front foot, were brave, took the ball, dominated the early exchanges and got the early goal.

This Harrison Burrows effort for Posh was blocked by the Ipswich defence. Photo: David Lowndes.

“From there we showed everything we needed to show. We defended well at times, kept the ball at times, fought for every ball and defended our goal when we needed to. It was a really good, complete performance.

“They are a really difficult team to play against, no doubt about that. They’ve got so many threats. We knew that if we kept the front men quiet we’d have a really good chance to win the game.

“They had their moments, but I thought in general we defended really well from the front all the way back to the goalkeeper.

“It was a physical game and I really enjoyed that side of it. It was two really strong sets of midfielders who like the physical side of the game.

“The boys are fit. We’ve worked hard to be in this situation. We have to keep going.

“We know we have a really strong squad and we can bring players off the bench to keep the levels high.

