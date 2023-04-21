Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris will be a threat to Ipswich Town on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Tracyor Boys have won 10 of their last 11 League One matches, scoring 31 goals and conceding just two. They drew the other game.

Ipswich are second with an remarkable goal difference of +54. They have scored 87 goals, 12 more than any other team. Eight points from their final four matches will see them return to the Championship after a four-year stint in the third tier.

And yet they believe they can play better, although they accept they will receive a defensive test tomorrow from a Posh side in pretty good form themselves of late.

Cameron Burgess (left) in action for Ipswich. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Highly-rated centre-back Cameron Burgess told the Ipswich Evening Star: “The record of Jonson Clarke-Harris speaks for itself. He's a goalscorer and has been consistently strong for a number of years in this league.

"He's a big threat, but he's not the only one. They've got a lot of forward players that can cause problems for us and we have to be prepared.

"But bring it on. Let's go. It's a big game. We enjoy the big games. Hopefully it's an exciting one to watch and we can come away with the three points.

"Ultimately we all came to this club to be in the position we are in now.

"But can’t get ahead of ourselves. That would be pretty short-sighted of us . We do a lot of preparation and we train hard. We always have and we always will. That's the thing that keeps us grounded. We've talked a lot about staying humble. Those are constant messages for us.

"There's a lot of room for improvement in this team and we know we can get a lot better. You can never be satisfied.

"There's no point looking at the table and thinking about what's required. In my opinion it's dangerous to think that way. You can't get too far ahead of yourself.

"We know we've got a job to do. Nothing's done yet. We haven't completed anything yet. All we've done is put ourselves in a good position to make things happen.

"It's a case of taking it one game a time, doing what we know we can do, controlling what we can control and just keep taking steps forward.

"You're not going to be successful and at the top of the league if you don't stamp your mark on these sort of games.

"That's what we're looking to do. We'll look to take the game to them, as we've done in similar games recently.

"We're just going to play our game and do what we do best hopefully. If that leads to a positive result then that's brilliant."

Ipswich will be backed by close to 4,000 fans at London Road. The total attendamce should be close to a 13,000 sellout.

"It's almost like playing a home game when we're away at times,” Burgess added. “It's a special thing and just shows the size of this club and where we're going.

