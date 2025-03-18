Investigation opened over homophobic chants during Peterborough United vs Cambridge United derby

Multiple announcements were made over the PA system warning fans to cease the chanting.

Cambridge United have opened an investigation into homophobic chanting during Saturday’s Cambridgeshire Derby.

The club has said that chants of homophobic abuse were heard from supporters in the upper-left side of the Newmarket Road End (the home end behind the goal).

Several warnings were given out for the chants to stop over the PA system throughout the match.

Kwame Poku in action for Peterborough United against Cambridge United. Photo: David Lowndes.

A statement from the club said: “This comes following the club’s statement earlier this month regarding similar issues which took place at previous games in February, and as such, additional resources - including undercover stewarding - will be put into place to combat this behaviour in games between now and the end of the season.

“An investigation with Cambridgeshire Police is currently taking place and any supporter found guilty of such behaviour will be sanctioned in line with the Club’s Supporter Sanction Policy.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and not in keeping with our Club’s values. Supporters found guilty of acts of hate and discrimination will be handed a minimum of a three-year stadium ban.

“Should you witness any discriminatory behaviour within the stadium, please speak to a nearby steward or report it via our Report an Incident page. Additionally, we encourage you to report such incidents as a crime by calling Cambridgeshire Police on 101.”