International debut for Peterborough United striker Malik Mothersille

Malik Mothersille has made his international debut for Jamaica.

The Posh forward was brought on by Reggae Boyz boss Steve McClaren after an hour in the nation’s Unity Cup final against Nigeria on Saturday evening.

The match finished 2-2, with Nigeria twice leading, and proceeded straight to penalties. Nigeria did, however, win the shootout 5-4. Mothersille did not take a spot-kick.

The tournament was hosted at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium and was contested between Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago, four nations with large diasporas in London.

Malik Mothersille in action for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.

The call-up was Mothersille’s first for a Jamaica match although he has been named in a 60-man provisional CONCACAF Gold Cup squad. The tournament kicks off on June 15, with Jamaica kicking off on June 17.

Jamaica also face British Virgin Islands (June 7) and Guatemala (June 10) in World Cup Qualifying next month.