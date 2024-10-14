Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On-loan Peterborough United striker Pemi Aderoju kept Boston United in the FA Cup with a 97th minute goal on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a first goal of his loan spell for a player who made his Football League debut for Posh last season and it delivered a 2-2 draw for National League Boston at lower level Gainsborough Trinity.

Another on-loan Posh striker Jacob Wakeling was an unused substitute as Gillingham went down 2-1 at home to Accrington Stanley in League Two. On-loan centre-back Romoney Crichlow played in a 5-1 FA Cup win for Dagenham & Redbridge at Leiston.

Posh old boy news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pemi Aderoju comes on for his Posh debut last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Midfielder Jack Taylor made his senior Ireland debut as as a second-half substitute in a National League game in Greece on Sunday. Sammie Szmodics started a game Ireland lost 2-0.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym received his first Northern Ireland international call-up for Nations League fixtures in Belarus on Saturday and at home to Bulgaria on Tuesday (October 15). The Mansfield 'keeper is eligible to play for Northern Ireland because of a grandmother who was born in Belfast. Pym sat on the bench in a 0-0 Nations League draw against Belarus, a match played behind closed doors in Western Hungary.

Matty Stevens hit a hat-trick for AFC Wimbledon in a 4-0 League Two romp at home to Carlisle United.