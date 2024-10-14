International debut for Peterborough United old boy, first goal on loan for Posh striker was an important one
It was a first goal of his loan spell for a player who made his Football League debut for Posh last season and it delivered a 2-2 draw for National League Boston at lower level Gainsborough Trinity.
Another on-loan Posh striker Jacob Wakeling was an unused substitute as Gillingham went down 2-1 at home to Accrington Stanley in League Two. On-loan centre-back Romoney Crichlow played in a 5-1 FA Cup win for Dagenham & Redbridge at Leiston.
Midfielder Jack Taylor made his senior Ireland debut as as a second-half substitute in a National League game in Greece on Sunday. Sammie Szmodics started a game Ireland lost 2-0.
Goalkeeper Christy Pym received his first Northern Ireland international call-up for Nations League fixtures in Belarus on Saturday and at home to Bulgaria on Tuesday (October 15). The Mansfield 'keeper is eligible to play for Northern Ireland because of a grandmother who was born in Belfast. Pym sat on the bench in a 0-0 Nations League draw against Belarus, a match played behind closed doors in Western Hungary.
Matty Stevens hit a hat-trick for AFC Wimbledon in a 4-0 League Two romp at home to Carlisle United.
