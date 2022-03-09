International call-up for Peterborough United midfielder

Fuchs (24), who moved from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United to Posh in January, has won two Cameroon caps after making his debut for his country in 2018.

New Posh Grant McCann is a fan of Fuchs. After last night’s fine 1-1 Championship draw at Bournemouth, McCann said: “Jeando Fuchs is full of energy, I love this kid. He’s the kind of player I like, sheer energy, sheer aggression and just wants to run and fight and can handle the ball in tight spaces.”