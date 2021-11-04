International call-up for Peterborough United midfielder
On-loan Peterborough United midfielder Conor Coventry will skipper Ireland Under 21s in two European Qualifying matches this month.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 5:35 pm
Ireland play at home to Italy on Friday. November 12 and Sweden on Tuesday, November 16.
Coventry is on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Ham United, although the Hammers have a recall option for January.
Coventry has started just three Championship matches for Posh.