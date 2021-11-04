International call-up for Peterborough United midfielder

On-loan Peterborough United midfielder Conor Coventry will skipper Ireland Under 21s in two European Qualifying matches this month.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 5:35 pm
Conor Coventry (left) in action for Ireland Under 21s.

Ireland play at home to Italy on Friday. November 12 and Sweden on Tuesday, November 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coventry is on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Ham United, although the Hammers have a recall option for January.

Coventry has started just three Championship matches for Posh.

IrelandCoventryWest Ham UnitedItaly