International call-up for Peterborough United defender

By Alan Swann
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:49 BST
George Nevett on the ball for Posh. Photo Joe Dent.placeholder image
Peterborough United centre-back George Nevett has been called into the Wales Under 21 squad.

Nevett has travelled to Austria to link up with the squad for a European Under 21 Championship qualifying match in Linz. Wales are bottom of their group having lost their opening two matches.

Nevett (19), who has become a first-team regular at Posh after a difficult first season at the club, has yet to win an Under 21 cap for his country, but has played at under 19 level.

Posh midfielder Matt Garbett could also see international action for New Zealand on Tuesday. The KIwis are in Norway for a friendly senior international.

