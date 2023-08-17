News you can trust since 1948
International call-up for new Peterborough United star

New Peterborough United goalkeeping star Nicholas Bilokapic has been called up to an Australian Under 23 squad.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST

The 20 year-old is one of three ‘keepers in a squad for Asian Cup qualifying matches against Laos on September 6 and Tajikistan on September 12.

Bilokapic will definitely miss a League One home game against Cheltenham Town and an EFL Trophy clash with Cambridge United.

A club needs three international call-ups to postpone a fixture.

Bilokapic signed for Posh on a free transfer from Championship club Huddersfield Town in the summer and has been in outstanding early-season form.

