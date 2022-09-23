Injury scare for Peterborough United defender on England duty
Peterborough United are trying to find out the extent of an injury suffered by teenage defender Ronnie Edwards on England duty this week.
By Alan Swann
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:59 pm
Edwards went off at half-time in a 3-0 win over Chile in an Under 20 friendly match played in Spain.
Posh boss Grant McCann said: “It looks like Ronnie has a little injury. We are trying to touch base with him and England to see how what the problem is.”
Edwards is with England for two more friendlies in Spain, against Morocco on Saturday, and against Argentina on Tuesday (September 27).