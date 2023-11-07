Posh must check on the fitness of Malik Mothersille. Photo: Joe Dent.

Mothersille is yet to make his league debut for Posh but has appeared in both the EFL Trophy and FA Cup matches in the last week.

The forward came on with three minutes of the 90 to play in the 2-2 draw with Salford but still looked to have a chance to find a winner with a late run of goal but he was denied by an excellent covering tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the aftermath of that incident, however, he felt his shoulder after falling and will have to be reassessed before kick-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are also expected to welcome back both David Ajiboye and Peter Kioso, who sat out Saturday’s match with minor knocks, as both returned to training this week.

Rested players Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards and Hector Kyprianou are also highly likely to return to the line-up.

Opponents Wigan 19th in the table, having had eight points deducted prior to the start of the season. Without the deduction, they would be level on points with ninth placed Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Latics have won five of their last six games in all competitions, losing just once of Charlton, and the won 2-0 away at Exeter in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Darren Ferguson has praised their performances in recent and backed them to push their way into the promotion mix.

He said: “They’re a good team with a good manager and good players, even though they have had the points deduction, I fully expect them to be around it come the end of the season.

“They’ve changed shape six games ago and have won three on the bounce with clean sheets and in the last couple of games, they’ve started one way and changed it at half time and actually it’s helped them get back into the game against Charlton and win the game on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not too sure what they’re going to do in terms of formation, we will prepare for both, but we we’re expecting a really tough game.