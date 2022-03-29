Injury concern for Peterborough United captain Oliver Norburn on international duty

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United with his shirt ripped at full-time against Preston. Photo: Joe Dent.

Norburn was making his fourth cap for Grenada in a friendly at Andorra’s Estadi Nacional. The ground has an artificial pitch.

He started the match but was forced off after just 36 minutes, appearing to jar his knee into the surface.

Posh will be awaiting further details from the Grenada medical team but with only eight games of the league season left, there is a concern that even a mid-term injury could rule the Posh captain out of the whole run-in.