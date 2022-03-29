Injury concern for Peterborough United captain Oliver Norburn on international duty
Posh have been hit by an injury concern after Oliver Norburn limped off while on international duty last night (March 28).
By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 5:00 am
Norburn was making his fourth cap for Grenada in a friendly at Andorra’s Estadi Nacional. The ground has an artificial pitch.
He started the match but was forced off after just 36 minutes, appearing to jar his knee into the surface.
Posh will be awaiting further details from the Grenada medical team but with only eight games of the league season left, there is a concern that even a mid-term injury could rule the Posh captain out of the whole run-in.
Grenada were reduced to ten men later in the first half and went on to lose 1-0.