Posh defender Nathan Thompson, a former Portsmouth player, in action against Pompey's Ronan Curtis in Decmber, 2020. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Winger Ronan Curtis has been ruled out for three weeks after suffering an ankle injury towards the end of a man-of-the-match performance in Pompey’s Tuesday win at Fleetwood.

Midfielder Joe Morrell was sent off in that game and will also miss the London Road clash, but former Northampton town forward Michael Jacobs has recovered from his latest injury and could replace Curtis.

Pompey arrive at London Road in decent form having won both matches under new boss John Mousinho.

Ivan Toney scores for Posh v Portsmouth in March, 2020. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But, after the 2-0 success at Fleetwood, modest Mousinho said: “Importantly and genuinely, the lads have won two matches because of what they have done not because of what I have done.

"They have showed two sides to their game in two matches and they have deserved everything they got.”

POMPEY STARS

Former on-loan Posh midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has started both Pompey games under the new manager. Posh took Tunnicliffe on loan from Manchester United in 2011 and he made 30 appearances for the club.

Colby Bishop, a striker Posh have tried to sign in the past, is the Pompey’s top scorer with 11 League One goals.

Pompey have signed defender Ryley Towler from Bristol City and goalkeeper Matt Macey from Luton in January.

Macey has kept clean sheets in his two starts.

PAST GAMES

Pompey have lost their last two League One matches at London Road without scoring a goal.

An own goal from Rasmus Nicolaisen secured a 1-0 Posh win in the promotion season of 2020-21.

A year earlier Dan Butler and Ivan Toney scored in a decisive 2-0 Posh win for a team looking likely to challenge strongly for promotion.

Unfortunately Posh didn’t get to play another game as Covid brought an early end to the campaign leaving Ferguson’s side stranded in 8th.

ODDS AND SODS

Posh are evens to beat Portsmouth with Sky Bet. Pompey are 5/2 to win with the draw at 12/5.

Likely Posh starting full-backs Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler are both former Portsmouth players.

Match referee on Saturday is Bobby Madley. For some reason Madley was promoted to the Championship list at the end of last season, but has not officated since the end of October because of injury.