Jeando Fuchs (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​And the 25 year-old – he’s 26 next week – is determined to make an impact in a side threatening to make a decent run at promotion from League One this season.

After being placed on the transfer list at the end of last season Fuchs had worked hard to get back in favour with Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his progress came to a shuddering halt soon after coming on as a late substitute in an August game at home to Charlton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cameroon international picked up a nasty thigh injury which required surgery with an expected return time of December, but that date has now been brought forward.

"I tried to accelerate, but I felt a muscle detach,” Fuchs revealed. "I knew straight away as a lay on the pitch that I was finished and facing a long time out.

"It was really bad timing as I had worked really hard in pre-season in order to start knocking on the door of the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I knew I had to stay positive as that would help me come back quicker and stronger.

"All I want to do is help the team be successful. It’s difficult just to watch the team play, but I come to work every day and try to be cheerful and to encourage the players.

"Hopefully it won’t be too long before I am back. I want to play every minute I can.

"I will take anything if it means I can make a difference.”

There has been one advantage to a spell on the sidelines for Fuchs and that’s the ability to spend more time with his young son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Football can be a closed world,” Fuchs added. “We forget about those who live with us, but my injury has changed that.

"By son wants to play football all the time and now I can.

"I sit at home with the little one just chilling. Having so much time with him makes me happy as I watch him grow.

“I also play less on the Play Station and watch football more.