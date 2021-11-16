Injured pair to miss Peterborough United’s Championship game at Stoke City

Joel Randall.

Both are on the verge of returning from long-term injuries, but the trip to the Brittania Stadium will come too soon.

Randall, a big-money summer signing from Exeter, is expected to play in Friday’s under 23 fixture against Barnsley after recovering from a thigh problem. He could then be available for the Championship game at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, November 24.

Jones is also close to a comeback after missing virtually the entire season with knee ligament damage.

Ricky-Jade Jones.

“The squad will look much stronger when they come back,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “They won’t be involved at Stoke though, but hopefully Joel will come through the game on Friday.

“The pair have missed virtually the entire season so it will be good to get them back involved.”