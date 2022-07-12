The London Road End terrace. Photo: David Lowndes.

Rail seating will be installed in time for the first home League One match on August 6 against Morecambe. And fans interested in using this area of the Weston Homes Stadium will be invited to an open day to try out and choose their preferred seat, on which they can also stand!

Rail seating incorporates a rail specially designed and installed that allow fans to watch the game whilst seated or standing in a safe environment.

All supporters will be allocated a seat and required to stay with their allocated rail seat for the duration of the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club will soon be contacting supporters with information on how to choose a preferred area/seat. There will be a priority system based on when your season ticket was purchased.

As a League One club Posh could have retained their popular standing area for home fans, but if they then subsequently won promotion to the Championship they would have had to ditch the terrace.