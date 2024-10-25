Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United have signed a forward in the hottest form of his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swedish striker Gustav Lindgren will formally join Posh when the January transfer window opens. The 23 year-old is likely to arrive fresh from helping his current club Degerfors to the second tier title in his homeland. Lindgren has scored 13 goals in 26 outings for a team who need one win from their final three matches to clinch top spot and promotion to the top flight. He has scored four times in his last three appearances.

Lindgren has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Posh in a deal that could be worth in excess of £500k. He will join former Degerfors teammate Oscar Wallin at London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m excited by the move,” Lindgren told the Posh Plus service on a visit arranged so he could meet his new teammates and check of the club’s facilities. “I’ve seen clips and sequences from games so I know what to expect. I first heard a move could be possible in the summer, but unfortunately the Swedish transfer window was close, but we then worked out a way to get it done in January.

Gustav Lindgren. Photo Joakim Hjortsberg

"There is a clear plan for me here and It helps having a great friend already at the club as he can show me the great restaurants!

"I am a direct forward who works hard and I like to run in behind. I’m having the best season my career at a club I have really enjoyed playing for. From the first minute I arrived I had a great connection with the fans.”