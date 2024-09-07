Peterborough United unveil surprise signing from Sweden with help from a player's father!
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony took to X on Saturday night to reveal Swedish striker Gustav Lindgren will move to the Weston Homes Stadium in January. Lindgren plays for Degerfors IF – the same second tier Swedish team who sold central defender Oscar Wallin to Posh. Lindgren has scored eight goals in 20 appearances for his club this season.
The newcomer has signed a three-and-a-half year contract.
MacAnthony said: “I’m very excited to announce the signing of 23 year-old Swedish Striker Gustav Lindgren from our friends at Degerfors IF in a transfer package worth over £500k on a three-and-a-half year deal subject to international clearance/work permit. A little gift for Oscar, & we are adding another pacey attacker to our striking ranks for the second half of the season.”
Posh boss Darren Ferguson revealed Oscar Wallin’s father recommended Lindgren. Ferguson said: “I believe this is a fantastic signing. We have been looking at the Swedish market through our analyst and he obviously came to our attention. Oscar's Dad also mentioned for us to have a look and we liked what we saw. He is quick, a really good presser from the front and an excellent finisher. I am over the moon that the chairman has managed to tie up this deal because there were a lot of clubs looking at him."
