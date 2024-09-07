Peterborough United have unveiled a surprise post-transfer window signing.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony took to X on Saturday night to reveal Swedish striker Gustav Lindgren will move to the Weston Homes Stadium in January. Lindgren plays for Degerfors IF – the same second tier Swedish team who sold central defender Oscar Wallin to Posh. Lindgren has scored eight goals in 20 appearances for his club this season.

MacAnthony said: “I’m very excited to announce the signing of 23 year-old Swedish Striker Gustav Lindgren from our friends at Degerfors IF in a transfer package worth over £500k on a three-and-a-half year deal subject to international clearance/work permit. A little gift for Oscar, & we are adding another pacey attacker to our striking ranks for the second half of the season.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson revealed Oscar Wallin’s father recommended Lindgren. Ferguson said: “I believe this is a fantastic signing. We have been looking at the Swedish market through our analyst and he obviously came to our attention. Oscar's Dad also mentioned for us to have a look and we liked what we saw. He is quick, a really good presser from the front and an excellent finisher. I am over the moon that the chairman has managed to tie up this deal because there were a lot of clubs looking at him."